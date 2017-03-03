To many, the mere mention of Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast has them hearing Céline Dion‘s eponymous theme song in their head, but the film holds a special message for the singer as well.

“The message in this movie is: how does a moment last forever? Love lasts forever,” she told reporters at the premiere of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood on Thursday.

“I’ve lost my husband a year and a couple of months ago, and he’s still with me,” she continued. “It does stay forever.”

Dion, 48, faced the loss of her husband of twenty-two years, René Angélil, from cancer—and the loss of her brother Daniel Dion the very same week in January 2016.

Another lesson Dion loves from the movie? “Never judge a book by its cover. The Beast is not necessarily somebody that we’d be attracted to, but he’s wonderful.”

While John Legend and Ariana Grande tackle Dion’s famous title track in the new film, Dion is now singing solo on “How Does a Moment Last Forever.” While having her voice in the new film seems like a no-brainer, Dion wasn’t sure at first.

“I wasn’t sure if it was the proper thing to do.” But luckily, in time, she came around.

“They gave me time to think about it. I said, ‘Thank you for taking me into consideration still,’ ” Dion recalled. “There are so many people out there. I went back in my own meditation way and asked my husband and he said, ‘You have to do it. It’s a little bit your movie in a way, so you have to do it.’ So I did.”