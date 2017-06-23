Céline Dion is known to put on an over-the-top show for her fans while performing her numerous sold-out concerts in Las Vegas and around the world.

So it should be no surprise to see that the 49-year-old Grammy winner put on an equally entertaining show for fans off-stage on Friday, when leaving the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris France.

The mother-of-three looked comfortable in black workout pants, a black sweatshirt and a puffy white wrap coat — which she accessorized with black sneakers and matching shades.

But rather than just smile for photographers and fans, she decided to model for a number of silly shots — lifting her leg up in a yoga pose, covering her mouth with her hands, and even raising her arms in by her side in one snap.

Dion kicked off her 15-date European Tour in Denmark last week, with stops planned throughout France, England, the Netherlands, and Germany (among others).

She’s slated to return to her Las Vegas residency in November.

Aside from her street-side antics, there’s another thing that’s been getting Dion extra attention these days: her fashion.

Ever since pairing up with stylist Law Roach, the multi-platinum singer has been become a fashionable force to be reckoned with — whether she’s walking around in a low-key Titanic sweatshirt or burning down the house in an angelic cloud-like gown at the Billboard Music Awards.

Her Paris trip has only reconfirmed that nobody rocks couture quite like Dion, with an appearance at the Palais Garnier opera house last week in head-to-toe Balmain.

She as also photographed on June 14 outside her Paris hotel wearing a super bright, floral print, wide leg suit and coordinated blazer covered in pink, red, and white blossoms — and on June 21 in an all-pink ensemble (pencil skirt, blouse, shoes, handbag, sunglasses) and matching jacket.

“She’s really enjoying herself,” Roach told PeopleStyle last summer, after he spent an entire month dressing Céline in Paris. “I know she’s enjoying herself and we’re enjoying each other because we tell each other every day. I’m here almost every day and it makes me so happy to see her so happy. If I had a small piece of [creating] that with the clothes and the fittings and the shoes and the bags, then I am overjoyed.”

“I think she’s really enjoying fashion and being out and being seen and getting photographed,” he continued, “Fashion is the most interactive art form. It’s nostalgic and it can take you to another place. If you feel beautiful and pretty, you can’t be sad and miserable. It’s just impossible.”

The stylist concluded, “She’s seen everything and she’s seen the evolution of the outfits. She is truly a fashion girl. I was surprised to know that but then again I wasn’t surprised because she knows. And she’s fearless — she’s not afraid to wear any color, shape or brand. She’s excited about things that are new. It’s refreshing that she’s in her 40s and has no hesitation about fashion. It has been such a dream to work with her.”