Don't Ask Céline Dion If She Has Advice for Lady Gaga About Her Las Vegas Residency

Céline Dion has been performing a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on and off since 2002. So when news broke that Lady Gaga would be heading to Sin City for a two-year concert series, one would imagine that Dion would be the perfect person to turn to for advice.

Yeah, not so much.

On Sunday, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper checked in with the 49-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer about any advice she had for Gaga. And Dion shut them down quickly.

“Do I have advice for Lady Gaga? No!” Dion exclaimed during a live-feed from her Las Vegas stage. “This girl knows exactly what she’s doing, She knows what to do! And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell someone professional — super talented like she is — how to do things.”

Gaga, 31, announced on Dec. 19 that she had partnered with the MGM Park Theater for a “brand new show” at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino beginning Dec. 2018.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote on the social media site, following in the footsteps of divas like Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before,” Gaga continued via a press release. “I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners – you can count on this performer always for one thing… I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

Dion told Cohen and Cooper that she was excited to have Gaga joining the strip. “I’m going to go and see her show,” she gushed.

She also seemed excited by Cohen’s suggestion that the two should sing a duet together.

“Oooh don’t get me started now. I would love that. I love her so much,” Dion said. “I can’t wait. Come on Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you!”

Elsewhere on her CNN chat, Dion spoke about her New Year’s resolutions — which for 2018 included more time with 16-year-old son René-Charles and 7-year-old twin boys Eddy and Nelson,

“Like every year, I’m trying to be the best of myself,” she said. “I wish I could change the world sometimes. I think it went through a lot of people’s heart and minds this year. But you just have to take the best of every year.”

“The best accomplishment of my life is being a mom and I’m trying to be the best mom I can be,” Dion confessed. “I have three magnificent boys. I’m trying to be a good mother. My resolution is to keep going and be healthy and be a good mom.”