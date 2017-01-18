Céline Dion Returns to Las Vegas Residency with Her First Show of 2017

Queen Céline is back in Sin City!

Céline Dion returned to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace Tuesday night for the first show of the new year — and a beautiful new outfit to go with it.

The 48-year-old singer, who recently changed up her look by going ultra-blonde, debuted a stunning beige gown that sparked in the spotlight as she sang hits like “Because You Loved Me” for the crowd in the 4,000-seat arena.

Dion began her successful Las Vegas residency in 2002, when she signed a three-year deal with the casino. She later took a break to record new music and tour, before returning to Caesars Palace in 2011 for Celine, a three-year residency consisting of 70 shows a year.

Despite the failing health of her husband René Angélil, the French-Canadian singer once again returned to Las Vegas in August 2015.

#celine #celinedion #vegas #lv #lasvegas #omg A video posted by Katie Yeager (@realtorkatie) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

👗| New opening gown tonight for the start of her 2017 leg of shows 1/17/17 #CelineDionVegas pic.twitter.com/v6rX7VgrPS — Celine-Dion.Org✨ (@celinedionorg) January 18, 2017

First show of 2017! Céline is back on stage tonight @ColosseumatCP until June 3rd! – Team Céline pic.twitter.com/NRnQnxAQZv — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 18, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: An Emotional Celine Dion Returns to the Stage

Angélil, who was Dion’s manager of 21 years, died of throat cancer in Henderson, Nevada, on Jan. 14, 2016 at age 73. Dion returned to the stage three weeks later in an emotional performance that was partially live-streamed for fans. Colleagues, friends and family – including Dion’s son René-Charles, as well as Angélil’s children from former marriages, Patrick, Jean-Pierre and Anne-Marie – listened to her emotional speech about her late husband.

In honor of the first anniversary of Angélil’s death, Dion shared a touching video remembering his life and success.

“It’s been a year since René left us,” Dion captioned the Facebook video. “He will always be in our hearts.”

Set to an emotional score, the clip features rare family photos of Angélil’s days growing up in Montreal — beginning with a sweet shot of him as a baby in his birthday suit and ending with a touching kiss from Dion.

The 2017 leg of Dion’s Las Vegas residency lasts until June.