Céline Dion: Grammy-winning singer, fashion icon and now, enthusiastic hockey mom.

The star, 49, was spotted Monday at a private hockey game in Terrebonne, Quebec — where she cheered on her 16-year-old son René-Charles Angélil.

Dressed in a hockey jersey with “Angelil” written across the back, Dion looked like the proudest of mothers. In a video captured by Instagram user Maximilien, Dion can even be seen standing on her feet in the stands and dancing along to the stadium music — showing off similar moves to the ones on display in her already legendary Vogue videos.

The clip was immediately embraced by Dion fans — one writing on Twitter, “Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week.”

Fans also embraced Dion at the game, posing with the “My Heart Will Go On” singer in the stands. Maximilien’s Instagram gallery also showed shots of Angélil himself, waiting in the box before hitting the ice.

It’s been a busy summer for Dion, who is on break from her Vegas show. She’s spent most of it in Paris staying at the Royal Monceau Hotel and staging shoots for eager photographers outside.

Twin sons Eddy and Nelson, 6, were along for the ride too and smiled alongside their mom before boarding a private plane home.

“Au revoir Paris!” Dion wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the warm welcome this summer. It felt like home.”

Following the death of husband René Angélil, Dion has been bravely open about the impact that the loss of the family’s patriarch has left on herself and their kids — as well as how they are moving forward together.

“To be honest, they’re remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” she told Extra of her kids in February at the launch of her Céline Dion Collection of handbags, shoes, accessories and luggage.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” she added. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”