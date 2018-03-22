Céline Dion has canceled a series of shows in Las Vegas to “undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure.”

The singer, 49, shared the news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, apologizing to her fans for the three weeks of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that were canceled.

“Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post reads.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” it continues.

Dion expressed her sadness, writing, “My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Her performances are scheduled to resume on May 22.

In January, the singer canceled shows due to her health and apologized to fans in a post on Facebook, saying it came after receiving orders from her doctor.

“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week,” she wrote. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.”

She continued, “When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night’s show and it took everything out of me. My doctor advised that I absolutely cannot perform tonight.”

Dion added, “I know that I’m disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words. I hope that you can forgive me. Céline xx.”