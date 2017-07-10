Music

12 of Céline Dion's Most Important Life Lessons

Because channeling the legend should be on all of our to-do lists

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 12

Photo by Denise Truscello; Courtesy CelineDion/instagram

NEVER GO TO BED HUNGRY

Even if you're decked out in Versace and left the Met Gala for a late-night meal. Always treat yourself.

2 of 12

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

EMBRACE OTHERS' COOL FACTOR

You have every right to think you're royalty ... but it's nice to give someone else the chance to think they're just as worthy — every once in a while.

3 of 12

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

BE OPEN TO EXPANDING YOUR SQUAD

Migos + Céline = the coolest and most random foursome to ever exist.

4 of 12

Vogue/Instagram

DON'T BE ASHAMED IF YOU LITERALLY CAN'T FIND ANYTHING TO WEAR

It happens to the best of us — including Céline. "The clothes follow me," the singer captioned her nude pic for Vogue's Instagram. "I do not follow the clothes."

5 of 12

INSTARimages.com

DEMAND ATTENTION

Because whatever you have to say is worth more than a handful of eager listeners.

6 of 12

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

... SERIOUSLY, IT'S IMPORTANT

You may want to pack a few eye-popping outfits for each speech while you're at it.

7 of 12

Splash News Online

MAKE AN UNFORGETTABLE APPEARANCE

Just keep twirling.

8 of 12

Splash News

BE ONE WITH NATURE

Céline takes the term "tree hugger" quite literally — and we're here for it.

9 of 12

Splash News

ALWAYS BE READY TO GIVE A SERIOUSLY INSPIRING PEP TALK

Your friends, loved ones and everyone willing to listen will appreciate it more than you know.

10 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ACCEPT THAT YOU HAVE DIE-HARD FANS

Whether they happen to be Drake, Migos or your grandparents, your fan base is super important.

11 of 12

Splash News

SHOW OFF WHAT YOU WORKED HARD FOR 

Céline puts her Dior handbag on display while we proudly flaunt our Kylie Lip Kits after payday.

12 of 12

Denise Truscello/Vogue/Instagram

TAKE YOUR INSTAGRAM PRESENCE VERY SERIOUSLY

Because few things in life are more precious than garnering all those likes.

