12 of Céline Dion's Most Important Life Lessons
Because channeling the legend should be on all of our to-do lists
1 of 12
NEVER GO TO BED HUNGRY
Even if you're decked out in Versace and left the Met Gala for a late-night meal. Always treat yourself.
2 of 12
EMBRACE OTHERS' COOL FACTOR
You have every right to think you're royalty ... but it's nice to give someone else the chance to think they're just as worthy — every once in a while.
3 of 12
BE OPEN TO EXPANDING YOUR SQUAD
Migos + Céline = the coolest and most random foursome to ever exist.
4 of 12
DON'T BE ASHAMED IF YOU LITERALLY CAN'T FIND ANYTHING TO WEAR
It happens to the best of us — including Céline. "The clothes follow me," the singer captioned her nude pic for Vogue's Instagram. "I do not follow the clothes."
5 of 12
DEMAND ATTENTION
Because whatever you have to say is worth more than a handful of eager listeners.
6 of 12
... SERIOUSLY, IT'S IMPORTANT
You may want to pack a few eye-popping outfits for each speech while you're at it.
7 of 12
MAKE AN UNFORGETTABLE APPEARANCE
Just keep twirling.
8 of 12
BE ONE WITH NATURE
Céline takes the term "tree hugger" quite literally — and we're here for it.
9 of 12
ALWAYS BE READY TO GIVE A SERIOUSLY INSPIRING PEP TALK
Your friends, loved ones and everyone willing to listen will appreciate it more than you know.
10 of 12
ACCEPT THAT YOU HAVE DIE-HARD FANS
Whether they happen to be Drake, Migos or your grandparents, your fan base is super important.
11 of 12
SHOW OFF WHAT YOU WORKED HARD FOR
Céline puts her Dior handbag on display while we proudly flaunt our Kylie Lip Kits after payday.
12 of 12
TAKE YOUR INSTAGRAM PRESENCE VERY SERIOUSLY
Because few things in life are more precious than garnering all those likes.
