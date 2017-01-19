Céline Dion Set To Perform New Song For Live-Action Beauty and the Beast Soundtrack

Céline Dion’s involvement in the original Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time—and now she’s set to make her mark on the latest adaption of the classic film.

The 48-year-old singer, who sang a duet version of the title track with Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated feature, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she will lend her voice to a brand new song, “How Does A Moment Last Forever,” for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake.

“Being a part of the original film was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honored to be a part of this film again,” she shared in the post.

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” is written by songwriters Alan Menken (who won an Oscar for co-writing Dion’s original duet) and Tim Rice. Though fans will have to until March 10 to hear the tune, it’s described as “an emotional ballad about holding onto life’s precious moments.”

The remake of Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. This time around, it’ll be John Legend and Ariana Grande performing the famed “Beauty and the Beast” duet.

True as it can be. 🌹🎶✨ @ArianaGrande and @JohnLegend will perform "Beauty and the Beast" as the title track in the film's upcoming live-action adaptation.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.