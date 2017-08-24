Céline Dion is shining bright.

The Canadian singer, 49, sung her way out of a reporter’s questions about her personal life and almost landed herself a date in the process on Wednesday during the launch of her new handbag collection in Montreal, Canada.

The songstress used her talent to turn the tables on him.

“How’re things going? It’s a whole new world for you, you’re a single woman,” the reporter began.

“Are you asking me out?” Dion asked, earning laughter and applause from the crowd.

“I’m ready, I’m ready,” the reporter said.

He probably wasn’t ready for Dion to break out into song, singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

“Shine bright like a diamond, shine bright like a diamond. You and I, I’m alive,” she sang.

She then broke out into Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” after the reporter persisted in asking her if she was dating.

“We going out or what?” Dion asked, to which he replied, “Are you free tonight?”

“I’m free, free fallin’… actually no, I’m not,” she said, laughing.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Because You Loved Me” singer also sang Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” when another reporter also asked her if she was dating.

Dion turned more serious, saying that she was taking her time in living her life after the deaths of her husband René Angélil and brother Daniel Dion in January 2016.

“I’m enjoying myself,” she said. “I went through a lot. At this time in my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings. There is a force that takes over when you believe, and I’m a believer.”