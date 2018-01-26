Céline Dion Shares Sunny Snap with Adele and Says She's Doing ‘Much Better’ After Health Issues

Céline Dion has announced that she’s doing much better after having to cancel a handful of shows in January on doctor’s orders.

Addressing her health struggles, the 49-year-old singer admitted on social media that “I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks.”

“A lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now,” she continued, sharing the health update alongside a cheery picture with fellow powerhouse vocalist Adele from earlier this month when the “Hello” singer supported Dion at one of her shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them… I love her so much!!” Dion added.

And judging from the black sweatshirt with Dion’s face on it that Adele was wearing in the photo, it looks like the love fest is mutual.

In fact, following the concert earlier this month, Adele gushed over Dion, whom she affectionately referred to as “Queen Céline.”

“Queen Céline! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x,” the 29-year-old wrote on social media alongside a closeup of her Dion apparel.

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Opens Up About Being A Single Mom & Talking To Pictures Of Her Late Husband

Earlier in January, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared an emotional Facebook post about her decision to cancel a few of her Las Vegas shows on doctor’s orders.

“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week,” Dion wrote. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have traveled far to see me in Las Vegas.”

“This decision is not made lightly. When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night’s show and it took everything out of me. My doctor advised that I absolutely cannot perform tonight,” she continued. “I know that I’m disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words.”

“I hope that you can forgive me,” she continued. “Céline xx.”