Every Single Time a Celeb Flawlessly Covered Adele

There’s no question about it: Adele is one-of-a-kind. Not only has the songstress nearly broken the Internet with the arrival of her critically acclaimed albums (most recently, 25), the British performer also has the ability to make the most heartless of listeners sob uncontrollably with just one listen of her heart-wrenching songs. Oh, and she’s immensely talented on the vocal front — of course.

Despite Adele’s unique powerhouse factor, singers have attempted and succeeded in channeling the Grammy winner on separate occasions in the form of cover songs. And we’ve got to say, we’re impressed. Consider the following a playlist of some of your favorite singers who appreciate the “Hello” crooner as much as you do.

DEMI LOVATO – ‘ROLLING IN THE DEEP’

Lovato challenged The Late Late Show host James Corden to a Divas-style song battle, which she — dare we day — dominated with her rendition of Adele’s hit single.

BRUNO MARS – ‘ALL I ASK’

Excuse us while we listen to Mars’s cover of “All I Ask” over and over again.

JOHN LEGEND – ‘ROLLING IN THE DEEP’

Legend is such a fan of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” that he regularly performs this cover during his own shows.

GWYNETH PALTROW – ‘TURNING TABLES’

The Oscar winner performed Adele’s “Turning Tables” on an episode of Glee — and gave us chills the entire time.

ED SHEERAN – ‘SOMEONE LIKE YOU’

Sheeran blew us away when he covered Beyoncé, so it’s no surprise that he also superbly channeled Adele.

DNCE – ‘HELLO’

DNCE frontman Joe Jonas dressed up as a clown while singing “Hello” is literally everything we’ve ever wanted.

KATY PERRY – ‘SOMEONE LIKE YOU’

Perry took a moment to honor Adele at one of her concerts, covering “Someone Like You” immediately after performing her own song, “The One That Got Away.”

CÉLINE DION – ‘HELLO’

A legend covering a legend-in-the-making = perfection.

CAM – ‘HELLO’

The country star gave her own take on Adele’s 2015 hit while stopping by a radio show.