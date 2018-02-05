'The Real MVP': Flu-Ridden Pink Revered by Celebrity Fans for Singing Super Bowl National Anthem

Though she was under the weather, Pink delivered a stirring national anthem performance at Super Bowl LII.

On Sunday, the singer braved bitterly cold temperatures as she took center field to kick off (figuratively) the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the crowd inside Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium applauded for Pink for her rendition, many celebrities in attendance and watching from afar cheered the three-time Grammy winner on via social media.

Many praised Pink, who confirmed the NFL gig, in January, for her strength and resilience as dubbed her “the real MVP” ahead of the Super Bowl MVP announcement.

Pink ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Meanwhile, famous friends such as Ellen DeGeneres and Sheryl Crow lauded the “Whatever You Want” hitmaker’s performance.

“@Pink, you are amazing. Always,” the daytime TV host tweeted.

“@Pink just killed it!! Best I’ve ever heard,” said Crow.

Pink just sang the National Anthem with the flu … pic.twitter.com/nO6FsYcLy8 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 4, 2018

For the record, I was the ONLY one standing for the National Anthem on this plane. I LOVE YOU @Pink!!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Pink’s husband Carey Hart shared videos and photos of his wife belting out the national anthem along with a sweet congratulatory message.

“I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person,” Hart captioned a photo of Pink and their daughter Willow.

“She laced up her boots, got through a 90 minute set Friday night, and fucking killed the super bowl today. Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and I couldn’t be more proud of her. You f—ing rule, baby,” he concluded.

Great Job @Pink Flu and all!! 😍 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) February 4, 2018

Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both! — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 4, 2018

She’s like the Leonardo DiCaprio of music… still doing amazing work and not caring she wasn’t given the accolades. That’s how you know it’s about the music and authenticity. LOVE HER. Love that it’s her time now and has been for decades. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 4, 2018

God, I love Pink (and not just the pop singer). Besides being my 2nd favorite shade of red, it's also the color of the inside of people's outsides and that lady biker gang from Grease. #DPtheSB — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 4, 2018

Wow even with the flu @Pink kills it!! — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 4, 2018

Pink joins an impressive list of artists to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the famous football showdown in recent years, including Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwoodand Beyoncé.

Super Bowl LII is being played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is airing live on NBC.

Justin Timberlake will star in the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show.