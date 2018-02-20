Music
10 Hysterical, Awkward and Unforgettable Stories from Celebs Who Met Beyoncé
Even the biggest stars in the world lose all chill when face to face with the Queen Bey
TIFFANY HADDISH
There are stories about hanging out with Beyoncé … and then there's what happened when Tiffany Haddish partied with the Queen Bey and JAY-Z. “I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” the Girls Trip star recounted to TV One's UNCENSORED. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z, and she touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’B—!’ But she didn’t say that,” Haddish clarified. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”
Haddish had previously hinted at a possible altercation back in January, when she recounted the epic story behind her selfie with Beyoncé to Vulture.
“I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b—!’" Haddish recalled. "She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”
“We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm,'” Haddish said. “But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’ ”
CHRISSY TEIGEN
"There’s nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen said during her appearance on The Tonight Show. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”
Despite having met her a few times with her husband, John Legend, the model and author still found herself completely overwhelmed with the prospect of coming face to face with Queen Bey at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’ ” Teigen recalled. “And I took both her hands — I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, my Queen.’ Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?”
CHANNING TATUM
The Magic Mike XXL star famously shocked the world — and his wife! — when the Queen Bey joined him onstage at Lip Sync Battle to perform her song, "Run the World (Girls)," but the magical moment was made even more surreal by the fact that Tatum first met Beyoncé while … dressed as Beyoncé.
“That is the first time I ever met her, right there,” Tatum told Ellen DeGeneres about their "terrifying" introduction. “I won’t even tell you what I had to do to essentially get her assistance.” Turns out, he originally reached out to Beyoncé's camp to see if he could use a cardboard cutout of the star, only for her to grace the stage alongside him.
“You never see her until all of sudden you’re just like, ‘It happened! Wait… that was her, right?’ And then you always know she’s somewhere in the world that can reach out and touch you," Tatum gushed.
CARDI B
The outspoken Bronx rapper had an incredible year in 2017, but perhaps the highlight for the star (other than getting engaged to Offset) was getting to meet Beyoncé. After Cardi and Bey came face to face, the pop star left the rapper uncharacteristically speechless after meeting at JAY-Z's Made in America festival.
"I’m surprised Beyonce liked me,” Cardi B squealed to Billboard. “I met Beyonce! It’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s how it feels like. I can’t talk, I can’t breathe." (She captured the moment for Instagram, writing "B— I met Beyoncé B— !!!!!!!!!!!!" alongside the snapshot.)
ZENDAYA
The actress and singer was asked to appear in Beyoncé's Lemonade project (she appeared in the "Freedom" video), but she still wasn't prepared to meet Beyoncé in person. "I was getting my hair braided and she came into my dressing room and was like, ‘Hello. Thank you for being here,'" Zendaya confessed to Seventeen. "I've never acted like such an idiot in my life. The fact that she came into my dressing room to say, ‘Thank you'. Beyoncé did that?! What?! I had to tell my hairstylist, ‘Please tell her that I'm not weird.’"
ADELE
Adele's worship of Beyoncé is well documented — remember when she used her album of the year acceptance speech to gush about Lemonade instead? — but it turns out that the very first time that these two divas met, Beyoncé helped Adele overcome her anxiety.
“I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack,” Adele recalled back in 2011. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.'"
A few months later, Adele ran into Beyoncé again, and when Queen Bey recognized her, she broke down in tears. "She remembered me! That was the one thing! She went, 'Oh, Adele!' It was like, 'What?' I fell to my knees and cried and got all teary and red."
LUPITA NYONG'O
The Oscar winner has had the honor of being namedropped in a JAY-Z song — in "We Made It," the rapper shouts her out with the line, "I'm on my Lupita Nyong'o" — but even that couldn't compare with coming face to face with Queen Bey herself at a Met Gala party in 2014.
"I turn, and then she's coming towards me! It was her and Solange and she said, 'Me and my sister were just geeking out. Hi, I'm Beyoncé,'" Nyong'o recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "What kind of world is this where Beyoncé is coming to introduce herself to me? Oh my goodness, it was amazing."
Sadly, the friend who Nyong'o tasked with capturing the moment for posterity dropped the ball, leaving the actress with a blurry photo. Thankfully, Queen Bey came through and posted her own snap with Nyong'o, which she, of course, promptly regrammed.
ANNA KENDRICK
The Pitch Perfect star has long been open about her obsession with Beyoncé, but Kendrick loves the singer so much that she accidentally snubbed her at the Grammy Awards in 2014. "I know everybody is, but I'm obsessed with Beyoncé. And I walked past Beyoncé at one point and because I'm not worthy I did not look at her," she told Conan O'Brien on his late-night talk show.
"I thought it's once in a lifetime just do it, I went back and I was like 'I'm so sorry to do this, I just wanted to meet you. You're such an inspiration,'" Kendrick recalled. "And she stood up — she was so nice — and she points to JAY-Z and says, 'We just watched you in the Kennedy Show Honors. You're so great, you're so cute in your little red dress,' and she saw I had a little red dress, which means she actually watched it! Or it means I had a stroke and I imagined the whole thing."
NICKI MINAJ
Despite the fact that the rapper has worked with Beyoncé and JAY-Z multiple times, the prospect of getting to work with the Queen in the studio was almost too much to handle. "Jay called me, when I was, like, on my way to Vegas, and he said, 'Beyoncé wants you to remix 'Flawless,'" she told BET. "And after I got proper medical help and started breathing again, I was like, 'What?'" She later told Billboard, "I love [Beyoncé and JAY-Z ] so much. It was just a beautiful conversation to have with people we love and we look up to as a couple. They're so strong."
GABRIELLE UNION
Sure, the actress has gotten to hang out with Queen Bey on multiple occasions, but don't expect her to spill any secrets about what Beyoncé is like behind the scenes. "It was all a magical experience," Union told PEOPLE of her star-studded experience attending one of the Formation Tour's afterparties in New York. "It was like Fight Club. First rule of Fight Club, don't talk about Fight Club, make sure you get invited back to Fight Club."
