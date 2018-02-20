10 Hysterical, Awkward and Unforgettable Stories from Celebs Who Met Beyoncé

TIFFANY HADDISH

There are stories about hanging out with Beyoncé … and then there's what happened when Tiffany Haddish partied with the Queen Bey and JAY-Z. “I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” the Girls Trip star recounted to TV One's UNCENSORED. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z, and she touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’B—!’ But she didn’t say that,” Haddish clarified. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

Haddish had previously hinted at a possible altercation back in January, when she recounted the epic story behind her selfie with Beyoncé to Vulture.

“I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b—!’" Haddish recalled. "She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

“We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm,'” Haddish said. “But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’ ”