12 Celebrity Singles That You Totally Forgot Existed

Hollywood is full of multi-hyphenates — singers who can act, actors who can sing, reality stars who can build makeup empires — but with so many stars constantly releasing new projects, it can be hard to keep up with every single that gets released.

Let us all take a moment then to remember these genuine jams from years past …

“RUMORS” BY LINDSAY LOHAN

Ahhh, 2004. A simpler time, when the greatest issue of our day was the great Lindsay vs. Hilary feud and all anyone ever wanted was to dance the night away to this jam about the struggles of being super famous. (Yes, this was our AIM away message for months, please don’t judge us.)

“SHE SAID” BY BRIE LARSON

Now, we envy Larson’s talent and friendship with Emma Stone; in 2005, we envied her messy rock and roll haircut and her ability to wear 9,000 accessories at once with aplomb.

“JAM (TURN IT UP)” BY KIM KARDASHIAN

While Kardashian has cited her brief foray into pop stardom as one of her biggest regrets, we will forever and always defend “Jam”‘s status as a great, underrated, well, jam. Plus, Kanye West was on set when she filmed the video, so it was clearly approved by a true creative genius.

“IN THE ROOM WHERE YOU SLEEP” BY DEAD MAN’S BONES (RYAN GOSLING)

Pre-La La Land, Gosling rocked his best three-piece suit and showed off his piano prowess for his band, Dead Man’s Bones, who released a haunting album in 2009. And we do mean haunting — most of the songs were creepy, Halloween-esque love songs about zombies.

“STARS ARE BLIND” BY PARIS HILTON

In the grand, epic pantheon of reality stars who released singles, one stands above all others: “Stars Are Blind,” which we still plan on blasting at all of our pool parties this summer.

“SUPERFICIAL” BY HEIDI MONTAG

This video is basically 2010 in a nutshell, and we’re kind of obsessed with it. Also, we maintain that Spencer Pratt should appear in more music videos.

“SHAKE YA BODY” BY TYRA BANKS

If we’re being totally honest, we remember the episode of America’s Next Top Model where they filmed the video for this with more clarity than we remember the lyrics, but we could never, ever forget Tyra’s abs.

“CALL IT WHATEVER” BY BELLA THORNE

If cotton candy and bubblegum somehow managed to have a musical baby, it would be this song.

“PAPA DON’T PREACH” BY KELLY OSBOURNE

She may not have decided to keep pursuing music, but Kelly Osbourne has truly always been hair goals for the boldest and brightest among us.

“ABOUT YOU NOW” BY MIRANDA COSGROVE

Anyone else having flashbacks to watching TeenNick marathons on Saturday afternoons and dancing to this song during the commercial breaks? No? Just us, then.

“FALLING DOWN” BY SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Leave it to ScarJo to skip the typical pop star path in favor of releasing a moody, acoustic album of folk songs that featured David Bowie on backing vocals.

“LOVE AND TEARS” BY NAOMI CAMPBELL

Everything Naomi Campbell does is fiercer than we could ever imagine, and that includes this music video.