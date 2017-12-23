Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
10 Hot New Christmas Albums You'll Want to Play on Repeat This Weekend
Gwen Stefani, Sia and more are getting us in the holiday spirit
By People Staff
Posted on December 22, 2017 at 9:15pm EST
1 of 10
SIA, EVERYDAY IS CHRISTMAS
Buy it! $9.97; amazon.com
2 of 10
JOSH GROBAN, NÖEL
Buy it! $9.99; amazon.com
3 of 10
GWEN STEFANI, YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS
Buy it! $11.37; amazon.com
4 of 10
THE PIANO GUYS, CHRISTMAS TOGETHER
5 of 10
HANSON, FINALLY IT'S CHRISTMAS
Buy it! $8.99; amazon.com
6 of 10
LINDSEY STIRLING, WARMER IN THE WINTER
Buy it! $11.49; amazon.com
7 of 10
98 DEGREES, LET IT SNOW
8 of 10
FANTASIA, CHRISTMAS AFTER MIDNIGHT
Buy it! $8; amazon.com
9 of 10
ALABAMA, AMERICAN CHRISTMAS
Buy it! $10.79; amazon.com
10 of 10
CHEAP TRICK, CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS
Buy it! $9.57; amazon.com