Following news of Meek Mill‘s prison sentence Monday, many in the entertainment industry voiced their support for the rapper while simultaneously criticizing the legal system which is seeing him return behind bars.
On Monday, Mill was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited him for violating probation in a gun and drug case from 2008.
Mill’s most notable supporter was JAY-Z, who released a statement on Facebook shortly after news of the prison sentence was made known.
“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” JAY-Z said. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”
Mill and JAY-Z were rumored to be working on a collaboration together as teased by producer Timbaland in early September.
Other celebrities who shared their reactions to Mill’s prison sentence include Kevin Hart and T.I.
His sentence comes after Mill — born Robert Rihmeek William — was arrested twice this year.
PEOPLE confirmed in August that Mill was charged with reckless endangerment in New York City. He later plead guilty to reckless driving.
Months earlier, in March, Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with employees at St. Louis International Airport. The charges were dropped after he agreed to perform community service.
Despite the charges being dropped, the judge ruled the arrests were violations of his probation.
The star was previously in jail for eight months and on probation for five years due to a 2008 conviction for gun and drug charges. In 2016, Mill was placed under 90 days of house arrest for violating probation due to unapproved travel.