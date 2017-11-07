Following news of Meek Mill‘s prison sentence Monday, many in the entertainment industry voiced their support for the rapper while simultaneously criticizing the legal system which is seeing him return behind bars.

On Monday, Mill was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited him for violating probation in a gun and drug case from 2008.

Mill’s most notable supporter was JAY-Z, who released a statement on Facebook shortly after news of the prison sentence was made known.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” JAY-Z said. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Mill and JAY-Z were rumored to be working on a collaboration together as teased by producer Timbaland in early September.

Other celebrities who shared their reactions to Mill’s prison sentence include Kevin Hart and T.I.

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass. You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING. 🙏🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

His sentence comes after Mill — born Robert Rihmeek William — was arrested twice this year.

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Mill was charged with reckless endangerment in New York City. He later plead guilty to reckless driving.

Months earlier, in March, Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with employees at St. Louis International Airport. The charges were dropped after he agreed to perform community service.

Praying for @meekmill and his family!!! Crazy how bad the system is SMH — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 7, 2017

#StayStrong #meekmill !! We will continue to rep the movement until the day you return because we know your return will be MONSTROUS #MMG pic.twitter.com/vsQTJNZrcz — Maybach Music Group (@MaybachMusic) November 7, 2017

the system is rigged man. the fact he was on probation for 10yrs over sum paper wk is a set up! shit makes me so sad. prayin 4 u @MeekMill — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) November 7, 2017

To be yung Blac and successful YOU ENEMY NUMBER 1. HOLD YO HEAD @MeekMill streets chose u💪🏽🏁 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) November 6, 2017

Saddened, angered, and disappointed by the @MeekMill news …. really sad — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) November 6, 2017

Despite the charges being dropped, the judge ruled the arrests were violations of his probation.

The star was previously in jail for eight months and on probation for five years due to a 2008 conviction for gun and drug charges. In 2016, Mill was placed under 90 days of house arrest for violating probation due to unapproved travel.