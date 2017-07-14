Carrie Fisher, Oprah Winfrey Inducted as Disney Legends in Emotional Ceremony
Most A-List Fanbase Ever? Celebrities Come Out in Numbers for U2 Tour
Celebrities from Adam Levine to Cindy Crawford have been spotted in the crowd for U2’s Joshua Tree Tour
MATT AND LUCIANA DAMON
Matt and Luciana Damon had a date night at the June U2 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
COLIN FARRELL
Colin Farrell was spotted at the June show in Chicago.
MARIO BATALI
Celebrity chef Mario Batali was also spotted at the Chicago show. "Wow!!!!! #u2soldierfield is a special slice of beauty, art, guts and rock and roll. Bravo!" he later posted on Instagram.
RICHARD BRANSON
British entrepenuer Richard Branson shook hands with fans at the Chicago gig.
CINDY CRAWFORD AND RANDE GERBER
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attended one of the May L.A. concerts, where they linked up with Helena Christensen.
KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes took daughter Suri Cruise to the May concert in L.A. at the Rose Bowl. "#U2 with my sweet girl," she captioned an Instagram photo.
NICOLE RICHIE
Nicole Richie shared a video from their L.A. concert at the Rose Bowl in May.
CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES AND LANCE ARMSTRONG
Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines took a photo with Bono at a May concert. Chip also chatted with Lance Armstrong backstage. "What a night.. really, what an honor!" he captioned his photos.
ALICIA KEYS
Alicia Keys is all smiles as she takes a photo with Bono and her son, Egypt, during the May L.A. concert. "This weekend.... Wow! What a soul! What a show!!" she captioned her photos.
JON BON JOVI
Singer Jon Bon Jovi was also spotted at the Chicago show at Soldier Field.
JUDD APATOW AND KUMAIL NANJIANI
Judd Apatow and comedian Kumail Nanjiani were spotted backstage with Bono during the L.A. leg of the tour. "Two can play at that game @emilyvgordon ! And the U 2 concert was unbelievable. Kumail and I really enjoyed it," Apatow captioned a photo with Bono.
ADAM LEVINE AND BEHATI PRINSLOO
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo stepped out for date night at one of the L.A. concerts in May.
