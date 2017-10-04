Dance Trio Cash Cash and Conor Maynard Drop ‘All My Love’ Music Video

Cash Cash and Conor Maynard released the new dance hit “All My Love” this summer — now the EDM trio and YouTube star are premiering their music video for the track exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip, a woman consoles her lovesick friend with (what else?) ice cream, takeout and a sexy girls’ night in, complete with pizza, burgers and sweets. The Cash Cash guys — Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Sam Frisch — make cameos as delivery boys, while Maynard plays a snubbed suitor.

“All My Love” dropped in July and hit No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

“Making ‘All My Love’ with Conor was a very natural collaboration,” Cash Cash said of teaming up with English singer-songwriter Maynard, 24, who found a formidable following on YouTube before making his major label debut. “He’s one of those singers that can just throw it down the first time and make it sound finished…so we knew it would come together easy.

“We attached the production with a hyped energetic feel to give some contrast to the lyrics and we’re very pleased with the way they complimented each other. The emotion in his voice really brought out the concept of the song and gave us chills when we first listened back,” the group added.

The New Jersey dance trio has released four LPs since 2008, crafting euphoric club hits with Bebe Rexha (“Take Me Home”), Nelly (“Millionaire”), Sofia Reyes (“How to Love”) and many more.