Carter Family Woes: The Music Clan’s Troubled History

MONEY SQUABBLES, DIVORCE AND BATTERY

In 2003, Aaron Carter alleged that his mother, Jane, had removed more than $100,000 from his bank account without permission. Following her split with family patriarch Bob Carter the following year, Jane was arrested and charged with battery for beating up his new girlfriend (and future wife), Ginger Elrod.

According to a report filed by Florida’s Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jane used a rock to break a window and then entered her estranged husband’s home in the Florida Keys. She then allegedly made her way to the bedroom where Bob and Elrod were sleeping. The report says that Jane dragged Elrod out of bed by her hair and hit her with a remote control. The Miami Herald quoted Bob Carter as saying that Elrod will not press charges, but “restraining orders are in place.”

In 2006, brothers Aaron and Nick faced off in a fistfight before the premiere of their reality show, House of Carters. “We’ve had some very tough times,” Bob told PEOPLE in 2008. “There’s a lot of pitfalls to growing up in the public eye.” He also claimed that Aaron's managers were "trying to convince him that I’m the reason he’s going broke. It’s not true; I don’t live off Aaron’s money."

Nick's views on his family weren't much rosier. In his 2013 memoir Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, he explained that his relationship with his family has been “toxic” in the past.