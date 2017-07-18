Music
Carter Family Woes: The Music Clan’s Troubled History
Aaron Carter’s recent arrest is just the latest dilemma for the musical family
By Jordan Runtagh•@jordanruntagh
MONEY SQUABBLES, DIVORCE AND BATTERY
In 2003, Aaron Carter alleged that his mother, Jane, had removed more than $100,000 from his bank account without permission. Following her split with family patriarch Bob Carter the following year, Jane was arrested and charged with battery for beating up his new girlfriend (and future wife), Ginger Elrod.
According to a report filed by Florida’s Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jane used a rock to break a window and then entered her estranged husband’s home in the Florida Keys. She then allegedly made her way to the bedroom where Bob and Elrod were sleeping. The report says that Jane dragged Elrod out of bed by her hair and hit her with a remote control. The Miami Herald quoted Bob Carter as saying that Elrod will not press charges, but “restraining orders are in place.”
In 2006, brothers Aaron and Nick faced off in a fistfight before the premiere of their reality show, House of Carters. “We’ve had some very tough times,” Bob told PEOPLE in 2008. “There’s a lot of pitfalls to growing up in the public eye.” He also claimed that Aaron's managers were "trying to convince him that I’m the reason he’s going broke. It’s not true; I don’t live off Aaron’s money."
Nick's views on his family weren't much rosier. In his 2013 memoir Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, he explained that his relationship with his family has been “toxic” in the past.
NICK CARTER ARRESTED FOR NIGHTCLUB BRAWL
Then 21 years old, Nick Carter was arrested in a Tampa, Florida nightclub in 2002 for refusing to leave after being ordered to do so by local police following a loud argument with an unidentified woman. The incident took place in the early hours of Jan. 2 at Pop City. Police said that before his arrest they had instructed Carter to quiet down more than 10 times without compliance. They then issued an ultimatum for him to “leave by the count of three.”
When Carter did not heed their order, he was handcuffed, placed in a police car and booked on a misdemeanor count of resisting/opposing a law enforcement officer without violence.
Speaking later on MTV's Total Request Live, Carter said he was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
NICK CARTER ARRESTED FOR DRUNK DRIVING
Nick Carter was arrested in Huntington Beach, California on March 5, 2005 on charges of drunk driving. Then 25, he was reportedly with friends at a local restaurant when police pulled him over around 7:30 p.m. After failing a field sobriety test, he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and released several hours later.
“Nick Carter deeply regrets the current situation,” a representative for the singer said in a statement. “He is on doctor prescribed medication and was unaware of its interaction possibilities.”
AARON CARTER'S EXTRA-BRIEF ENGAGEMENT TO A PLAYBOY MODEL
Aaron Carter, then 18, proposed to Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche onstage at Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 12, 2006, in front of a crowd of 200 gathered for the Playboy Comedy Tour. However, just six days later, they made a "mutual decision" to call it off.
“He’s really young and just needs to get his act together,” Peniche told PEOPLE at the time. “I don’t know what’s going on right now. We’re friends and maybe we’ll get back together sometime. We haven’t ruled out getting back together.”
Carter’s rep confirmed the split, telling PEOPLE, “He decided he had made a mistake. He’s young and got caught up in the moment. He hopes they can be friends.”
Three months later, he celebrated his 19th birthday on the arm of Kaci Brown, a singer who opened for the Backstreet Boys on their 2005 summer tour.
“Now I’m in a great relationship. I’ve only known her for, like, seven days, but I have a connection with her that’s like nothing else I’ve ever experienced,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s really amazing.” They split the following April.
AARON CARTER ARRESTED FOR POT POSSESSION
Having been pulled over for speeding on I-10 in Kimble County, Texas, police arrested Aaron Carter on Feb. 21, 2008 after finding more than two ounces of marijuana in his vehicle.
“On his way to Florida bringing his two dogs to live on a large ranch, Aaron Carter was detained today in Texas by a trooper for exceeding the speed limit by 5 mph," Carter's manager said in a statement. "A search revealed a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor in this state. He is posting bail and will return to Los Angeles. He sincerely regrets any embarrassment this caused to his family, friends and fans.”
He father Bob spoke to PEOPLE soon after the arrest. “I’m just totally floored by this. Other people suspected he had a problem, but I denied it and didn’t believe it. But now I feel hurt and betrayed, because I see that everything wasn’t what I thought it was.”
He hoped the arrest would serve as a wake-up call to the 20-year-old star. “Aaron has always thought he was invincible,” he says. “Sometimes it takes a knock in the head to get people back on track. I hope that’s what happens here.”
NICK CARTER'S DEVASTATING HEALTH DIAGNOSIS
In his memoir, Nick Carter claims that he has his first drink at just 2 years old, at the bar owned and operated by his parents and grandparents. He struggled with substance abuse throughout the 2000s, resulting in numerous legal troubles and health problems. His weight ballooned to 224 lbs, and he made an appointment with a cardiologist after experiencing chest discomfort and fatigue during the Backstreet Boys' 2008 European tour.
The years of abusing his body led to a shocking diagnosis: cardiomyopathy, a weakening of the heart muscle that, in extreme cases, can require a transplant or lead to sudden death.
The night before his test results were due back, Carter, 29, fell into a familiar routine: “I went out and just went nuts,” he told PEOPLE in 2009. “I drank so much and I did a bunch of blow. I felt like I was trying to kill myself – because I didn’t want to get the results.”
Faced with the realization that his life depended on getting sober, Carter made a decision: “I don’t want to die,” he said. “I don’t want to be that person people read about and think, ‘That’s sad that he couldn’t stop it and killed himself.'” He has since gotten clean and slimmed down to a healthy weight.
AARON CARTER ENTERS REHAB
In January 2011, Aaron Carter's manager, Johnny Wright, announced that the singer had checked into the Betty Ford Center in Ranch Mirage, California "to heal some emotional and spiritual issues he was dealing with."
Soon after entering the facility, Carter shared a message to his fans via social media. "The main thing in life is not to be afraid of being human." On Feb. 10, 2011, he was released after completing a month-long stay.
LESLIE CARTER SUCCUMBS TO DRUG OVERDOSE
Nick and Aaron's sister Leslie Carter, a 25-year-old mother of one, was found unresponsive in their father's home in Mayville, New York on Jan. 31, 2012. She was taken to a local hospital in nearby Westfield, where she was prounced dead on arrival at 4:59 p.m. It was later revealed that Leslie suffered an overdose, and was found taking prescription medications Olanzapine, Cyclobenzaprine (muscle relaxer) and Alprazolam (Xanax).
The news was especially heartbreaking for Aaron, who just days before had offered to pay for her substance abuse treatment.
“I wasn’t really making that much money. Fortunately, I had just hit my bonus. I got $10,000 the week before Leslie died, and I actually had reached out to her two weeks before that and said, ‘I’m going to get you the money to go to rehab,’” Carter told later Oprah Winfrey. “She wanted it.”
Brother Nick did not attend Leslie's funeral due to the feuding family. "I wanted to be at my sister’s funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic," he told TMZ.
During a performance on Feb. 2 at New York City's Irving Plaza, he dedicated an encore version of "Falling Down" to Leslie.
AARON CARTER FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AFTER $3.5 MILLION DEBT
On Nov. 22, 2013, news broke that Aaron Carter filed a bankruptcy petition to cover more than $3.5 million worth of debt, including $30,000 worth of credit card bills. However, his publicist at the time, Steve Honig, had an optimistic take on the matter.
"This is not a negative thing," he told CNN. "It's actually very positive. It's him doing what he needs to do to move forward." His debts included $1.3 million in back taxes from his 2003 income, when he was a 16-year-old pop star. The matter—and the bills—were resolved in 2014.
FAMILY PATRIARCH BOB CARTER DIES
Bob Carter died on May 16, 2017 of an apparent heart attack in Florida. Despite the years of familial infighting, both Nick and Aaron shared their grief on social media. “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…” Nick, 37, tweeted the following morning. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
“My heart is completely shattered,” Aaron, 29, tweeted — sharing the last photo the two took together. “I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You.” In an Instagram post, he added, “My heart is broken. We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero.” Nick and Aaron have two additional siblings — sisters Angel, 29, and Bobbie Jean, 35.
AARON CARTER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUI AND DRUG POSSESSION
The 29-year-old was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Saturday in Habersham County, Georgia, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, PEOPLE confirmed. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE. TMZ reports that he refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence. He was booked on $4,610 bond.
His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested, police told PEOPLE. She was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects, according to the sheriff’s office.
Aaron professed his innocence of all charges – and claimed he was targeted by police because he was famous. According to his statement, he was at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix a tire that was out of alignment on his car when police officers arrested him “with aggression.” He added that he has a license for medical marijuana for his anxiety and feels he was marked due to his fame.
Nick Carter shared a message to his younger brother on Twitter following news of the incident. “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick, 37, wrote. “Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”
In a public statement posted on Twitter Sunday night, Aaron made it clear that he didn’t think his brother went about the situation in the right way. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in the statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”
Nick seemingly responded to the message by retweeting a post by Nick’s wife, Lauren, which read, “Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!”
Aaron’s rep Jonathan Ward tells PEOPLE the popstar is reachable by his family — “whom he loves” — at any time. “Nick and Lauren have his number – it hasn’t changed. They last spoke on July 6,” Ward tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He doesn’t feel it was proper, what happened. You don’t reach out through Twitter.”
