Carrie Underwood Confidently Shows Off Face After Injuring It as She Rehearses for the ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood shared another photo of her healing face ahead of her first performance since her Nov. 10 accident.

The singer, 35, confirmed she would be performing on Sunday’s ACM Awards with a photo of herself during rehearsals. It’s the third photo she’s shared of her face since she fell down the steps of her home in November.

“Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards@CALIAbyCarrie,” Underwood wrote in the caption.

The last time she hinted at a performance was last week when she shared another shot of herself during rehearsals.

Underwood suffered a broken wrist and damage to her face that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 15, and Underwood — a frequent performer at the show — is nominated for two of the night’s honors: female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

It would be her first public appearance since the incident.

Earlier last week, she also shared a black and white photo of half of her face while forgoing a caption.

The American Idol winner shared a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio. Not only were fans excited to see Underwood was making new music again, but they were also happy to see was once again sharing a photo of herself on social media again as she has kept selfies and pictures to a minimum since her fall.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she said in a note to fans in January.