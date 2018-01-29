Even a “rule follower” like Carrie Underwood drives a little too fast sometimes, but it’s nothing a few tears can’t fix.

“Well, it happened today,” the country music superstar wrote on Twitter Monday. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry”

Several years ago, Underwood ribbed her husband Mike Fisher on social media after he got pulled over on the way home from the 2013 CMA Music Festival just hours after he lamented about drivers in Nashville.

Ok…so, Mr. "I'm gonna star a driving school in Nashville" just got us pulled over for going 56 in a 45. Just sayin… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 10, 2013

The “Blown Away” singer, 34, has been keeping out of the public eye since she had a “hard fall” on steps outside her home in November, which left her suffering from several injuries, including a broken wrist and “40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

On Jan. 19, the star gave another update on her progress.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurthand my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!!,” she updated fans in an Instagram picture just weeks ago, showing an X-ray of her wrist with a flat metal plate and screws that were surgically placed to hold the broken bone as it heals. “I’m good to go!”