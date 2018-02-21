Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Hits Back at Split Rumors: 'We've Never Been Better'

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s marriage is just fine, thank you very much.

The country superstar, 34, and the hockey player, 37, were hit with split rumors last week, but Fisher addressed the speculation on his Instagram account over the weekend.

“We’ve never been better. Thanks,” the athlete responded after a fan wrote that she was “praying for you and Carrie.”

Fisher’s post was a passage taken from the Bible, reading: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Though their relationship is going strong, Underwood and Fisher — who wed in 2010 — have indeed had a trying few months.

The “Blown Away” singer has been staying under the radar since she had a “hard fall” on the steps outside their home in November, leaving her with a broken wrist and around 50 stitches to her face.

The American Idol alum has been keeping her fans posted on her progress, however, and Fisher has been by his wife’s side during her recovery.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Earlier this month, she shared sweet photos of herself working out with Fisher and their son Isaiah Michael, who turns 3 this month.

“My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)!” she captioned the photos on Instagram.

