Don’t mess with Carrie Underwood!

The American Idol alum, 35, vented on Twitter after the Nashville Predators (for whom her husband Mike Fisher plays) lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

With just .6 seconds left in the game, Predators forward Filip Forsberg appeared to tie the game but the goal was overturned after refs cited “goaltender interference.”

“Goaltender interference? Are you out of your mind? On what planet? #WorstCallEver @PredsNHL #NSHvsFLA,” the “Before He Cheats” singer angrily tweeted, adding “Preds we’re [sic] straight up robbed.”

Biggest pile of 💩 ever! Preds we’re straight up robbed. https://t.co/sdr8kkMa1A — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

I am seriously livid. @NHL , fix this. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

Fisher responded to his wife’s heated support with some cute insight into their marriage: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s you’re always right,” he wrote, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s you’re always right😂 https://t.co/FJVoTfYmSi — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) April 4, 2018

Wrote back Underwood — who wed Fisher in 2010 — with a kiss-face emoji: “I love you, baby!”

Earlier this year, the hockey player hit back at split rumors on his Instagram account by telling a fan he and Underwood have “never been better.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Rick Diamond/Getty

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Underwood also revealed on Wednesday she’s back at work in the studio after a scary accident in November caused her to receive more than 40 stitches to her face.

Forgoing a caption, the star simply posted a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio on her social media accounts Wednesday morning.

The entertainer has kept selfies and photos of herself to a minimum — and hasn’t bared her full face — since she fell on the steps of her house in November.