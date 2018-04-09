Carrie Underwood & Kelly Clarkson Shut Down 'Most Iconic Idol Winner' Poll: 'We're Both Winning'

After being pitted against each other in an online poll, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are sharing the love.

The singers shared a cute exchange on Twitter over the weekend after Clarkson, 35, reacted to a ballot that asked fans to choose the “most iconic American Idol winner.” (Clarkson won the inaugural season in 2002 and Underwood was crowned season 4 champion in 2005.)

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood,” the Voice coach wrote.

As Underwood, 35, quickly responded to Clarkson, writing, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you!”

The country star, who recently recovered from a scary accident that broke her wrist and resulted in 40 to 50 stitches to her face, also noted that she would rather spread the message of female empowerment.

“But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!” Underwood tweeted.

While many were enjoying the Idol winners’ mutual love for one another, several other fans were pleading for a duet.

Both Underwood and Clarkson’s comments sections were flooded with statements such as “dream collaboration” and “PLEASE DUET.”

Clarkson previously talked about her friendship with Underwood in December 2016 when she revealed that people regularly confuse her with the country star.

“People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on Idol,” she said to Z100‘s Elvis Duran and The Morning Show.

“People are always like, ‘I love your song, ‘So Small,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!” Clarkson continued. “Then a girl that worked with her years ago said the same things happened to her. I think it’s because we’re both blonde and from American Idol.”