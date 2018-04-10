Carrie Underwood 'Feels More Like Herself Than She Has in Awhile' as Injury Is '90 Percent Healed'

Carrie Underwood gave fans an update on her health, five months after falling on the steps outside of her home.

The 35-year-old “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer had suffered multiple injuries including a broken wrist and damage to her face that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches in the Nov. 10 fall.

On her website on Tuesday, she said that she’s been healing from the accident. “Physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” Underwood wrote. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” Underwood added. “Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

Though her road to recovery has been tough, the accident has given Underwood more bonding time with son Isaiah Michael, 3, and husband Mike Fisher, 37 — who came out of retirement in January to help the Nashville Predators make another Stanley Cup run.

“One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah. I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” the American Idol winner said. “It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement! I hope you’re all ready for more silly posts of me at Preds’ playoff games! One more run for the Cup! Go Preds!”

Underwood also explained that she’s been staying focused on her music, co-producing her new album with writer/producer David Garcia.

“I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering,” she said of their collaboration. “I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music. It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish. David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.”

Her first single off the upcoming LP is a song called “Cry Pretty,” which Underwood said she wrote with writing group Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna).

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,” Underwood explained of the tune, out Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Next up, Underwood will head to Las Vegas to perform “Cry Pretty” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

On April 6, the country singer shared a photo of herself rehearsing with her band, clutching a microphone in front of her band. “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals,” Underwood captioned the shot.

Underwood — a frequent performer at the show — is nominated for two of the night’s honors: female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

This will be her first public outing since her accident.