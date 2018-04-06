Two days after sharing the first photo of half her face since her November accident, Carrie Underwood revealed the first photo of her entire countenance in a new photo on Friday.

The singer shared a picture from a rehearsal, in which she’s clutching a microphone in front of her band mates. “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals,” Underwood, 35, captioned the shot.

The practice session with her music crew could be a hint that she will soon be back onstage following her scary Nov. 10 accident when she fell on the steps outside of her home and suffered multiple injuries, including a broken wrist and damage to her face that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches.

Underwood hasn’t explained what she was rehearsing for, but the Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 15, and Underwood — a frequent performer at the show — is nominated for two of the night’s honors: female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” Should she attend the event, it would be her first public outing since her accident.

On Wednesday, Underwood revealed she has been back at work in the recording studio.

The American Idol winner shared a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio. Not only were fans excited to see Underwood was making new music again, but they were also happy to see was once again sharing a photo of herself on social media again as she has kept selfies and pictures to a minimum since her fall.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she said in a note to fans in January.