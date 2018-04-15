Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Face Photo Ahead of ACM Awards Performance: 'Can't Wait' 

Carrie Underwood is ready for the Academy of Country Music Awards!

Hours after the country singer, 35, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her rehearsal for the award show, she gave fans an even closer look at her healing face as she shared just how excited she was to be taking the stage on Sunday.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night!” she wrote alongside the image.

Underwood’s performance at the ACMs will mark her first performance and public appearance since her Nov. 10 accident, when she fell down the steps of her home, breaking her wrist and doing damage to her face that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches.

Shortly after announcing she would be debuting her new single “Cry Pretty” at the ACM Awards, she gave her fans an update on her health.

“Physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” Underwood wrote on her website. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” Underwood added. “Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

Underwood first gave fans a glimpse of her healing face earlier this month, posting a black and white photo that showed the country singer inside a music studio and teased her subsequent announcements about both her new single and her ACM Awards performance.

Her most recent photo is only the fourth time she’s shared a photograph of her face since her November accident.

In addition to performing at the ACMs, Underwood is nominated for two of the night’s honors: female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.