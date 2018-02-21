Carrie Underwood Donates $10,000 to Injured Police Officer from Her Hometown

Carrie Underwood generously donated $10,000 to an Oklahoma police officer critically injured in a Feb. 11 car crash.

Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett, whom Underwood grew up with as they attended the same church, was on his way to work when he was involved in an accident.

The officer’s truck rolled and he was ejected, according to details shared on his GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to cover bills and medical expenses.

The father of two and 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department, 35, suffered a broken neck and bruised spine among other injuries that have left him numb from the chest down. He remains in the intensive care unit.

The country singer, who wed NHL star Mike Fisher in July 2010, used her married name to give the donation on the GoFundMe page on Feb. 17.

Carrie Underwood

The mother of Durrett’s two children confirmed Underwood’s donation on social media.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner shared details of the horrific crash on Facebook revealing Durrett was trapped under his vehicle and was found by a deputy from his own department who came across the crash in the early morning hours.

“[Durrett] has some very serious injuries and will have a very long recovery,” the Checotah Police Department said on Facebook Feb. 12.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Needed 40 Stitches in Her Face: A Plastic Surgeon Explains What That Means

Justin Durrett

Durrett had not been wearing a seat belt, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report stated, according to local news outlets.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.