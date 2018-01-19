Carrie Underwood may have had somethin’ bad happen to her late last year, but she’s entering the new year with some positive thoughts on her healing process.
Underwood shared an Instagram photo on Thursday of an X-ray of her wrist, showing a flat metal plate and screws that were surgically placed to hold the broken bone as it heals.
“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurthand my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!!,” she wrote. “I’m good to go!”
Earlier this month in a post to her fan club members, the 34-year-old Grammy winner revealed that in addition to the broken wrist she had suffered after a “hard fall” on steps outside her home in November, she also had “40 and 50 stitches” on her face.
“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”
She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”
The accident left the “Blown Away” singer unable to perform at the Country Rising benefit show held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena soon after her fall.
While is on the road to recovery, seven weeks after the accident she revealed she’s still “not quite looking the same,” and still has yet to share a clear photo of her face (though a fan-shared image has made the rounds on the internet since).
“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she wrote. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”
Being that she didn’t finish off the year quite as planned, the country superstar is ready to make 2018 one for the books.
“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she concluded. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”