Carrie Underwood may have had somethin’ bad happen to her late last year, but she’s entering the new year with some positive thoughts on her healing process.

Underwood shared an Instagram photo on Thursday of an X-ray of her wrist, showing a flat metal plate and screws that were surgically placed to hold the broken bone as it heals.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurthand my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!!,” she wrote. “I’m good to go!”