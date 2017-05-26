Carrie Underwood Reflects on Her American Idol Win 12 Years Later: 'Life Has Been a Dream Ever Since'

Carrie Underwood still looks at her American Idol win as a “pinch me” moment.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram Thursday to share a major #tbt moment that occurred 12 years ago.

“12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me!” she wrote. “12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT.”

Underwood, 34, beat out Bo Bice in the fourth season of the long-running music show. Since then, she’s won seven Grammy Awards and 11 Country Music Awards.

The “Church Bells” singer recently had another American Idol moment when she reunited with former judge Paula Abdul earlier this month at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where Abdul, 54, co-headlined The Total Package Tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.

“So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey,” Abdul wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with a picture of her hugging Underwood.

“Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!” the country star captioned the same photo.

Before she became a superstar, Underwood impressed then-judges Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell at the St. Louis, Missouri audition with her rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Then in May 2005, the Oklahoma native won America’s votes (and hearts!), taking home a recording contract and a Ford Mustang convertible.

The pair’s reunion came one day after ABC announced Katy Perry as a member of the new judging panel for the upcoming American Idol reboot, which wrapped its 15-season run on Fox last year.