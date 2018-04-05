Everything We Know About Carrie Underwood's Accident, Recovery — and What's Next

A lot has happened to Carrie Underwood since she broke her wrist and had to get over 40 stitches to her face following a scary accident in November.

While Underwood has been keeping selfies and photos of herself to a minimum since the accident, on Wednesday she shared a photo which clearly showed half of her face as she revealed she was back in the studio.

Here’s a look back at everything we know about her accident, her recovery, and what’s next for the 35-year-old country singer.

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood/Twitter

Carrie Underwood

Nov. 8, 2017 — CMA Awards

In what ended up being Underwood’s last public appearance before her accident, she hosted the 51st Country Music Association Awards with Brad Paisley.

In addition to hosting, Underwood was nominated for female vocalist of the year and performed a somber rendition of the traditional hymn “Softly and Tenderly,” as she paid tribute to family members the country music community lost in 2017 and the 58 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

Nov. 12, 2017 — Injury Revealed

One week later, the American Idol alum’s reps revealed to PEOPLE in a statement that a few days after hosting the CMA Awards, the singer fell on the steps outside of her home on Nov. 10 and suffered “multiple injuries” — including a broken wrist. She also was treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital on Nov. 12 before being released, according to the statement.

Her husband Mike Fisher, whom she wed in 2010, traveled back to Nashville overnight to be with her.

“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” Underwood’s rep said.

Addressing the injury herself on social media, Underwood thanked her fans for their support.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time,” she wrote, adding that she was “glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

It was also revealed that Underwood, who was due to perform at a Country Rising benefit show that evening, would be unable to take the stage due to her injury, the Tennessean reported.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist After a Fall: ‘I’ll Be Alright… Might Just Take Some Time’

Nov. 15, 2017 — Wrist Surgery

Days after opening up about her injury, Underwood revealed she was “doing great” after going to the hospital to have her wrist operated on.

“Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” she wrote.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Dec. 12, 2017 — First Photograph

Unaware of the significance of the photo, Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang posted a photo of herself posing with Underwood at the gym on Dec. 12.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Gang captioned the snap.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

After fans pointed out it was the first time Underwood had been photographed since her accident, Gang reassured them that she looked “amazing” and added that she had “no clue” Underwood was injured.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Dec. 27, 2017 — Selfie Time

Towards the end of 2017, Underwood shared her own photo of her face, choosing to keep the majority covered by a scarf.

“When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face…you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja! #WinWin #StayThePath#LetItSnow #BabyItsColdOutside ❄ ⛄,” she captioned the snap.

Jan. 1, 2018 — Underwood Reveals She Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face and May ‘Look a Bit Different’

Seven weeks after the accident, the country singer revealed that in addition to having surgery on her wrist, she required “40 and 50 stitches” to her face, in a post to her fan club members in January

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note, which was been obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Adding that although she was on the mend but “not quite looking the same,” Underwood said that she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she concluded. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Reveals She Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face After November Fall

Feb. 11, 2018 — Family Workout Post

Although Underwood still chose to keep her face hidden from the camera, in February she documented a family filled workout featuring her 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael and husband.

“My boys make workouts fun,” she wrote on social media alongside snaps from their sweat session, before adding that they also made things “a bit less productive.”

“But that’s ok,” she added.

April 4, 2018 —Underwood Shares the First Photo of Her Face Since Injury

Almost five months after her accident, the country singer finally felt ready to “get in front of a camera.”

Forgoing a caption, the country star simply posted a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio on her social media accounts Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals Half Her Face After Receiving More Than 40 Stitches in Fall Accident

So what’s next for the country singer?

While Underwood has yet to announce whether she’ll be attending the Academy of Country Music Awards next weekend, she has been nominated for two of the night’s awards — female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

Should she attend the Las Vegas event, it would be her first public event and potentially her first red carpet since her November accident.