James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Spinoff Gets a New Trailer Featuring John Legend, Ariana Grande, Metallica and More

The latest trailer for The Late Late Show with James Corden spin off, Carpool Karaoke: The Series is here and it’s packing some serious star power.

The show will be arriving on Apple Music on Aug. 8. Every episode won’t just feature James Corden chauffeuring famous people around and singing their songs—there will loads of star-studded pairings.

The trailer alone boasts appearances from Metallica, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eicher, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neil and more.

The clip features Willie Nelson‘s classic “On The Road Again” and shows that the celebrities won’t just be singing in the car—they’ll be jaunting around LA too.

An earlier trailer showed Will Smith, paired with James Corden, rapping The Fresh of Bel-Air theme and singing R Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” in a helicopter.

In the latest edition of the in-show incarnation of Carpool Karaoke, Usher taught Corden how to dance in a club during his guest appearance.

Recently it was revealed that Linkin Park wrapped filming on an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days before the death of frontman Chester Bennington. The band were pictured alongside actor Ken Jeong as filming wrapped on their episode.

“Fun day with @ kenjeong @ CarpoolKaraoke @ AppleMusic – stay tuned”, the band captioned a snap posted on Twitter.

