Carole King Re-Releases Song From 1982 After Attending Women’s March

Carole King, one of the most prolific singer/songwriters of all time, has just re-released a song she first wrote in 1982, after being inspired by the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

The track, called “One Small Voice,” is a play on the fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” In a letter to the Huffington Post, King explained that she wanted the song to be free for everyone to listen to because “it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.”

King, who is the subject of Broadway’s hit musical Beautiful, missed the March in D.C., but attended one in the tiny town of Stanley, Idaho, near her home.

“I marched in a snowstorm in Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) with 29 other people comprising half the town,” she wrote. “I carried a handmade sign that said ‘One Small Voice’ because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.”

Watch the YouTube video of the re-recorded track below above.