How the DREAMers Inspired Carly Simon's Return to Carnegie Hall for the First Time in 47 Years

For Carly Simon, an old song has taken on new meaning.

The iconic singer and songwriter will make a rare public appearance Saturday night, taking the stage at Carnegie Hall for a sold-out benefit in support of Tibet House US.

The three-time Grammy winner has revealed to PEOPLE that she will close the show with her uplifting 1988 song “Let the River Run” to show her support for DREAMers — the undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and are at risk of being deported.

“The lyrics, ‘Let all the dreamers/Wake the Nation’ take on new significance today,” Simon tells PEOPLE. “The song will be performed to show support for DACA.”

Carly Simon. Ed Caraeff/Getty

Nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants protected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program now face deportation after the Trump administration decided to end the program last year.

Legendary composer Philip Glass has created a new arrangement of the composition that won Simon an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1989 for the hit movie, Working Girl. Simon tells PEOPLE she will sing the new rendition while backed by a girls’ choir.

Patti Smith, Angel Olsen, Blood Orange and Stephin Merritt are among those performing at the benefit for Tibet House US, which was founded in 1987 by actress Uma Thurman’s father, Columbia University professor Robert Thurman, actor Richard Gere and Glass, among others, at the request of the Dalai Lama.

The “You’re So Vain” singer says she is looking forward to returning to Carnegie Hall for the first time since 1971, when she opened for Cat Stevens.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Jesus Contreras, The Houston Paramedic Who Is a DREAMer

Simon and her sisters have all made it to Carnegie Hall, she says. Her sister, Lucy Simon, who wrote the soon-to-be-revived Broadway musical The Secret Garden, performed there in February as part of a Broadway Classics concert.

Her oldest sister Joanna Simon has performed on the storied stage as an opera singer.

Flatiron Books

Simon is currently working on her second memoir, a follow-up to the 2015 New York Times bestseller Boys in the Trees: A Memoir, which was a PEOPLE Magazine Top Ten Book of the Year.