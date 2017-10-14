Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Praises Her After She Candidly Shared Details About Their Marriage: ‘She Can Do It All’

Carey Hart is very much in love with his “bad ass wife.”

The former motocross competitor shared a loving photo of his wife, pop star Pink, on Friday following her candid interview with The Guardian about the ups and downs she’s faced in their 11-year marriage.

“Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all,” Hart, 42, wrote in the caption of Pink on a motorcycle. “Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”

The post comes after Pink told The Guardian about her relationship with Hart, with whom she shares daughter Willow, 6, and 9-month-old son Jameson.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” Pink, 38, said.

“And then I’ll look at him and go: ‘I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s—t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.'”

She added, “Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

Pink (born Alecia Moore) noted that her relationship — and motherhood — have shifted her perspective. And her life has come full-circle, having gone from druggie teen to empowering mother and pop star.

“Other people’s parents wouldn’t let me come over when I was a kid,” she revealed. “I was the s—head. No one wanted their kid anywhere near me. I was the runaway, I was the f— up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble. And now, moms are like: ‘I love that my daughter loves you.’ How the world turns.”

Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, is out now.