Cardi B hit a Billboard milestone this week, making her the second woman since Beyoncé to do so. Four songs from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper simultaneously placed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the second week in a row.

At No. 5 “Bodak Yellow,” was among them, while her featured spot on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky placed No. 2, “Motorsport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj placed No. 3, and “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage dropped two spots to No. 9.

When Beyoncé did this, it was for “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Hold Up,” and “6 Inch.”

50 Cent, Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar had all previously landed four tracks in the R&B/Hip-Hop Song chart simultaneously.

Cardi B kicked off 2018 by dropping the music video for Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix, which channeled In Living Color.

During an interview on Beats 1 radio with Julie Adenuga, the rapper teased her forthcoming album. On it, she said, she’ll rap about her new “tangerine” Bentley, Fashionova, and Steve Madden. “Because, you know what,” she remarked, “not everybody care for bloody shoes.”

Cardi B also said she “could really make a song of hurt because I’ve been hurt by a lot of men. I’m talking about, like, how sad I be when a dude curves me, and I never talk about s— like [that] because I refuse to let people know that I get sad when a man don’t answer my calls.”

“A lot of people always question, ‘What else can she do, what else can she do?’” she added. “And I’m going to show you.”