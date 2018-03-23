Cardi B Goes Off on Rant Asking What Uncle Sam Is Doing with Her Tax Money: 'I Want Receipts'

Cardi B got political on Instagram Thursday, posting a expletive-filled rant questioning where her tax dollars were going.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper brought her signature sass to the black and white video, filmed in what appears to be a hair and makeup chair.

“The government is taking 40 percent of my taxes, and Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my f—ing tax money,” she said in the clip. “Because … you know when you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates [on] what they’re doing with your donation? I want to know what you’re doing with my f—ing tax money.”

Cardi B Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“I’m from New York and the streets are always dirty,” the Bronx native continued. “We were voted the dirtiest city in America. What is y’all doing? There’s still rats on the damn trains. I know you’re not spending it in no damn prison because y’all be giving n—— two [pairs of] underwear, one jumpsuit for like five months. So what is ya n—— doing with my f—ing money?”

She finished the clip by speeding up her questions, repeating quickly, “What is ya doing with my f—ing money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything! I want to know what ya n—— doing with my f—ing money. What is ya doing with my f—ingmoney? Uncle Sam I want you to know what the f— you’re doing with my motherf—ing money!”

Cardi B Jamie McCarthy/Getty

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has spoken out about her taxes.

Late last year, she posted a video asking that people who owe her money wait until 2018 to pay her so she could avoid the large tax cuts.

“If you owe me a check, hold that motherf—er for 2018,” she said in the clip, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali. “Because the way the motherf—ing IRS is trying to come to me for tax season. Just hold that s—. Hold it for me motherf—er.”

Cardi B has had a breakout year, becoming the first rapper to have three singles in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously (with G-Eazy’s “No Limit” ft. A$AP Rocky and Cardi B; “MotorSport” by Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B ; and her aforementioned debut single) — and the first woman to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Her highly anticipated debut album is expected in April, she announced earlier this month at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

She’s also planning her wedding to fiancé Migos’ Offset, telling PEOPLE on the Grammys red carpet in January that the love birds plan to pull out all the stops for the big event.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she said. “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

One thing that’s set in stone for the “Bartier Cardi” emcee? “I’m gonna go more Cinderella vibes for my wedding!”