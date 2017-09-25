Taylor Swift Slips from No. 1 as Rapper Cardi B Makes Chart History

Taylor Swift’s latest single “Look What You Made Me Do” enjoyed a shorter-than-anticipated reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After dethroning “Despacito” in its second week on the chart in late August, Swift’s first Reputation single spent three weeks at No. 1 — and has now been knocked off by Cardi B and her ascendant anthem “Bodak Yellow” on the chart dated Oct. 7, Billboard announced Monday.

While Swift’s “Look” broke all sorts of streaming records, “Bodak Yellow” is historic in an even bigger way: It’s only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to hit No. 1 in the Hot 100’s history, the first being “Doo Wop (That Thing),” Lauryn Hill’s famed 1998 song. And with “Bodak Yellow,” the 24-year-old Bronx rapper is also the first female rapper of color to appear on a Hot 100 topper since Lil’ Kim collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Mya, and P!nk on 2001’s remake of “Lady Marmalade.” “Bodak Yellow” also makes Cardi B the fifth female rapper to top the Hot 100 in the chart’s history: Besides Lil’ Kim and Lauryn Hill, Shawnna featured on Ludacris’ 2003 No. 1 “Stand Up” and Iggy Azalea reached No. 1 with 2014’s “Fancy.”

Swift’s single didn’t only fall from No. 1 — it dropped to No. 3, with Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “rockstar” claiming the runner-up spot. But whether one is Team Taylor or Team Cardi B, the success of both women is reassuring considering the shocking dearth of women that defined the Hot 100 in early 2017.

