Cardi B Gives Some Advice to New Mom Khloé Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Cardi B has a few words of wisdom to share with new mom Khloé Kardashian in the wake of the allegations that the TV star’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, appeared on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show on Friday to promote her new album Invasion of Privacy and shared her advice with Kardashian, 33, after she dealt with her own cheating rumors surrounding fiancé Offset of Migos.

“Do what your heart feel like doing. At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they date deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect,” Cardi B said.

“You don’t know what type of things going on in their relationship. People make it seem like this happened two weeks ago. Let them work things out,” she continued.

When it came to her own relationship with Offset, with whom she is expecting her first child, the rapper said the two had to “fight for our love because it wasn’t as easy.”

“Like I said, in the beginning of our relationship we had our doubts about each other, things weren’t perfect,” she said. “I had my suspicions but we kept stuff private between us. We just worked it out.”

The “Motorsport” rapper said her own family’s advice was to work things out with Offset.

“Everybody was like let it go, but the people that love me, and know me, and know us, was telling me to work it out,” she said. “My dad drives me around and everything, and he saw the whole thing when I was sad and everything and he said, ‘I really think you two should work it out.'”

On Monday, news broke that Thompson, 27, had been photographed and videotaped with a brunette woman at a lounge in New York City, as Kardashian was in Cleveland, Ohio, awaiting the birth of their first child together.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

It has been alleged that he also strayed with two other women in addition to those on film.

Kardashian welcomed their daughter on Thursday, with her family including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney, by her side in Cleveland.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday the Good American jeans creator had “basically already forgiven” Thompson.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source said.

In fact, the new mother is “so incredibly happy” that she isn’t upset about the cheating allegations.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continued.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source added. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

A different source told PEOPLE on Friday the Kardashian hadn’t decided about whether she would continue on with their relationship.

“They’re not broken up yet,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

“Her family is being as supportive as possible, but they also know how stubborn she is,” the source explains. “She will stay with him if she wants, and there’s really nothing they can say that will change her mind.”