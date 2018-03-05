From Shaggy to Cardi B, Celebrities on the Small Acts of Kindness That Changed Their Lives

Sometimes it’s the little things that can make the most lasting impression on somebody’s life.

So who do some of music’s biggest names have to thank for influencing their journey?

“My wife,” Shaggy said. “She’s my partner in crime, she’s my best friend, and my biggest supporter.”

While Cyndi Lauper applauded singer Debbie Harry for mapping out what success could look like for female musicians who marched to the beat of their own drums. “We stand on the shoulders of the women that came before us,” she remarked.

Cardi B and her sister Kevin Mazur/Getty

And Cardi B is thankful for pretty much everybody who’s supported her throughout her career.

“My family. My friends. My close friends. My sister,” she said as she listed off the numerous people who’ve made a difference in her life, before also thanking her management, her fiancé Offset and of course, her fans.