Cardi B Reveals Outrageous Wedding Details: ‘The World is Not Ready for It’

Cardi B has big, big plans for her special day.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, revealed details about her much-anticipated wedding in an interview New York Magazine.

Since her on-stage engagement to Migos rapper Offset, 25, Cardi B is already envisioning her dream wedding, saying, “The world is not ready for it.”

“Everybody got to be wearing red,” she continued. “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”

The couple, who began dating earlier this year, got engaged in late October with Offset proposing at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in front of a crowd of excited onlookers.

The ring, a beautiful pear-shaped diamond, glittered against the rapper’s left hand as she showed it off to the camera.

Cardi B shared a photo of herself holding up the ring on Instagram, writing, “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me. You’re such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️.”

Aside from her over-the-top wedding plans, the Bronx native told New York Magazine she didn’t believe labels like “feminist” applied to her, despite her hit song, “Bodak Yellow” becoming a somewhat empowering anthem for some women.

“You know what? I’m not even gonna consider myself nothing,” she said. “Here’s the thing that b—— got me f—– up when it comes to that word. People think that being a feminist is a b—- that, like, went to school.”

“They wear skirts all the way to their mother——- ankles like a god—- First Lady,” she continued. “That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do.”