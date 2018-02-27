Cardi B doesn’t have to defend her relationship.

In the April issue of Cosmopolitan, the 25-year-old rapper explained that it’s not anybody’s business why she decided to stand by her fiancé Offset, following rumors about a sex tape and an alleged liaison with another woman.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,’ ” she told Cosmopolitan for their cover story.

But that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“I don’t have low self-esteem,” she added. “I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

Continuing, she said, “I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Cardi B Kai Z Feng

Although Offset never confirmed nor denied the allegations, in January Cardi responded to fans about the situation and seemed to suggest the Migos rapper had been unfaithful.

“No, it’s not right… But what you want me to do?” she wrote. “Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

Since then, the “Bodak Yellow” star hasn’t been shy about letting everybody know their wedding is still on.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she told PEOPLE at the Grammy Awards “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

Offset and Cardi B Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cardi B also opened up to Cosmopolitan about how she’s not willing to change who she is, even if some people find her opinions offensive.

“Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f—ing opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy,” she explained.

And part of her insistence on staying the same old “regular degular” girl she’s always been includes not being embarrassed about her stripper past.

Cardi B Kai Z Feng

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain,” she added.

Cardi B’s full Cosmopolitan interview hits stands March 6.