Cardi B Reveals Nicki Minaj Met Gala Chat Was About an 'Issue': 'My Feelings Was Really Hurt'

When Cardi B was photographed having a conversation with Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala on Monday evening, fans of both rappers were left wondering exactly what was said — and if they’d ever find out.

Despite a rumored beef between them, Cardi B and Minaj were spotted sharing a moment and a quick chat inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Cardi B teased exactly what was said during Wednesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, alluding to the duo’s “misunderstanding.”

“I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding,” the mom-to-be, 25, explained. “I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it’s always like little issues. The thing is, it’s always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”

She continued, “I spoke to her about it. I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue.”

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Despite Stern pressing for dirt, Cardi B wouldn’t elaborate on what sparked their disagreement.

“I’m not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way,” she said. “My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, ‘You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f— with nobody.'”

The supposed feud between the two picked up steam after the release of Migos’ “MotorSport,” which featured both rappers, when Minaj, 35, said that she was disappointed by Cardi’s reaction to the song.

“The only thing with Cardi that really really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out,” Minaj told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that. I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like, ‘What?'”

She added, “It hurt my feelings to know that people would watch me be slaughtered and not one person will step in to say the truth. They will run with the lie, they’ll allow people to run with the lie because it’s entertaining to make Nicki seem like the bad guy … up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.”

Though both women repeatedly brushed off rumors of a beef, Minaj refueled them on the Met Gala when she referred to herself as “the bad guy” in a red carpet interview.

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Stern asked if Cardi believed media was to blame for throwing gas on the fire.

“The media, they just so thirsty to put women in hip-hop — not just women in hip-hop, color women — against each other,” she said. “I don’t understand why they do that and why they want to do that. Like, I’ve seen so many Hispanic artists — females — work with each other, and it benefits them so well.”

She added, “It’s the fans and it’s the people. Because the people get entertained by other people’s problems and conflict.”