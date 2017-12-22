Cardi B is putting on her red-bottoms and taking a victory lap.

The “Bodak Yellow” star is closing out her breakout year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring rapper 21 Savage. The track features several shout-outs to her fiancé, Migos’ Offset, as well as the Louboutin shoes she referenced on “Bodak.”

Earlier this year, Cardi became the first solo female rapper to score a No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 in nearly two decades. More recently, she became the first woman to ever have her first three official singles — that’s “Bodak Yellow,” the G-Eazy collaboration “No Limit,” and the Migos team-up “MotorSport”— break the top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Bodak Yellow” also made it to EW’s best songs of 2017 list, coming in at No. 8.