Cardi B isn’t afraid to rock out to a great song — especially if it’s her own!

The 25-year-old rapper hit the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where TNT cameras caught her munching on popcorn as her hit “Bartier Cardi” played in the Staples Center. Cardi B wasn’t shy about doing a little dance in her courtside seat to the tune, bobbing her head and moving her hand as a fellow spectator sitting beside her realized the excellence of what was happening.

“@iamcardib vibing to Bartier Cardi while eating 🍿 is all of us 😂 ” NBAonTNT‘s Instagram page captioned the video.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer sported a low-cut red jacket with matching sunglasses and jeans for the game, which saw Team LeBron James best Team Stephen Curry with a close score of 148-145.

Aside from Cardi B, the event had no shortage of star power in addition to the athletes. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with mom Beyoncé, who snapped selfies to document their girls’ night out.

Led by Kevin Hart, the game’s intro featured appearances by Jamie Foxx, Adam Devine, Queen Latifah and Ludacris.

Jimmy Kimmel, Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, Jack Nicholson, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were all in the crowd to cheer on their favorite players as well.

There was also Fergie, who gave a eyebrow-raising rendition of the national anthem at the start of the NBA All-Star Game.

Taking the court at the Staples Center in a tight, black dress, the 42-year-old singer performed a sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reworking the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

At points, the star appeared to struggle to hit notes, though she closed out the tune with some impressive vibrato, telling the arena, “Let’s play some basketball!”