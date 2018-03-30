Cardi B Posts Makeup-Free Studio Selfie: 'I'm Getting Sicker and Sicker' Ahead of Album Release

She’s one of the hottest new hip-hop acts, but Cardi B still knows how to keep it real.

On Thursday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, posted a series of makeup-free selfie videos to her Instagram Story in which she revealed she’s putting the finishing touches on her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, due next week.

“So I slept in the studio, and I’m getting sicker and sicker — this Miami weather with the air condition f—ing me up,” the Grammy nominee (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) said in the first post. “But I need to do one more song for my album, I just really need to do it.”

In subsequent Boomerangs she posted in her Insta Story Thursday, she wrote: “I feel like s— but I MUST FINISH!!! … Miami wether [sic] got me f—ed up.”

RELATED: Cardi B Seemingly Details Offset’s Alleged Infidelity in New Single ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B in a March 29, 2018 Instagram Story Cardi B/Instagram

Just hours after opening up about her health battle, Cardi released her latest song, “Be Careful.” On the scorched-earth single, the star appears to skewer her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, 26, who allegedly cheated on her.

“Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson ’bout liking pictures, not returning texts,” she said in the song, adding, “I coulda did what you did to me a few times, but that’s not my M.O.” She goes on to rap: “Be careful with me. Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning,” explaining that “you might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate.”

RELATED: Cardi B Rants About What Uncle Sam Is Doing with Her Tax Money: ‘I Want Receipts’

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Be Careful” is the latest single off her forthcoming first album, Invasion of Privacy, due April 6.

In January, Cardi addressed the infidelity rumors, writing on Twitter: “No, it’s not right for a [n—-] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she wrote. “Go f— me another n—-? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

Offset and Cardi B Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RELATED: Cardi B ‘Don’t Got to Explain’ Why She’s Standing by Offset After Infidelity Rumors: ‘This Is My Life’

Ahead of the Grammys in January, the Bronx native opened about her wedding plans with Offset.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding … We are taking our time to plan it, because we really just don’t have the time. If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier. But we don’t have it.”