Before she was making money moves, Cardi B was a Little Monster!

A throwback video surfaced on social media of the rapper covering Lady Gaga‘s 2009 hit “Bad Romance” at a high school talent show, and Mother Monster took notice of the young star’s early stage presence.

“I LIVE @iamcardib,” Gaga, 32, tweeted along with the praise hands, heart and fire emojis when she shared the YouTube clip of Cardi, now 25.

In a follow-up tweet, Gaga quoted “Get Up 10,” the opening track of Cardi’s smash debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

“Fall down 9 times but I get up 10! @iamcardib SPEAK WOMAN,” Gaga wrote of her fellow New York City native (the pop star grew up on the Upper West Side, while the hip-hop breakout is from the Bronx).

Cardi has long been a Gaga fangirl. Before she topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the rapper and her sister, Hennessy, shared a clip of them dancing to Gaga’s 2013 single “Applause” — complete with choreography from the music video!

As Cardi’s first hit “Bodak Yellow” began to climb the charts, she opened up to Billboard about her obsession with Gaga.

“I love Madonna and Lady Gaga,” she told the music mag, adding: “One of my favorite style icons is Lady Gaga. She can be very chic and different. There are certain things that a girl like me from the hood, I be like, ‘You know what I wouldn’t wear that,’ but you a beast for thinking about that. I like that.”

And at the MTV VMAs last summer, Cardi revealed she’d like to work with Gaga.

“If I could ever collaborate with somebody I would love collaborating with one of my idols. Definitely gotta be Lady Gaga,” she said on the red carpet telecast ahead of the award show. “I wanna let you know that I love you, bitch!”