Cardi B Celebrates Her Historic Billboard Achievement by Jumping Around in Bra on Instagram

Not only does Cardi B’s hit “Bodak Yellow” make money move … it also makes the chart move.

The Bronx-born singer (born Belcalis Almanzar) just became the third artist and first rapper in history to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart’s Top 10 simultaneously, joining only the Beatles and Ashanti in achieving the accomplishment.

“Bodak Yellow” had fallen out of the Billboard Top 10, but on Tuesday it moved up two places, allowing her to clinch the honor. The rapper celebrated the feat with a triumphant Instagram video, dancing around in nothing but sweatpants and a bra in front of Christmas decorations.

“What a great way to start my Year. Thank you Lord,” she captioned the video where she announced her victory. “Only you and i know how much i pray to you. These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me. Thank you to my fans, DJS, Team for the support. Thanks to all the artist who featured me In these songs and thanks guys for showing my second single BARTIER CARDI some love 😍😍😍😍💕💕💕💪🏾💪🏾I love you.”

Her songs in the Top 10 include G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” featuring A$AP Rocky at number four, “MotorSport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj at number seven, and “Bodak Yellow” at number 10.

The Beatles first tripled up the chart in 1964 with their first three hits at numbers one, two and three, respectively: “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Please Please Me.” The achievement remained unsurpassed for 38 years, until Ashanti reached the Hot 100’s Top 10 in 2002 when her first three singles—”Foolish” as well as featured spots on Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time”—charted simultaneously.