Cardi B's Fiancé Offset Had a $150,000 Chain Stolen from Hotel Room Following Met Gala: Report

Cardi B‘s fiancé, Offset, allegedly had his $150,000 chain stolen from his hotel room following the Met Gala Monday, according to reports.

The “Bartier Cartier” singer and Offset – whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus – reportedly checked out of their Hotel Sixty LES suite without the Migos rapper’s diamond chain, and now the piece of jewelry, which is valued at $150,000 is missing, according to Page Six.

Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident is under investigation. SIXTY Hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The chain, which was stolen Tuesday evening from the 26-year-old’s room, was last seen on a coffee table, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

“They had left the door open so people could come in and out of the room,” a police source reportedly told Page Six. “The door was left open even when they weren’t in the room.”

Page Six reports that after the “Culture II” rapper realized the chain was missing several hours later when he touched down in Atlanta, he reached out to his manager, Danny Zook, who was still back at the New York City hotel. However, when staff searched Offset’s room, they did not find the chain.

Offset’s incident follows a very dramatic Met Gala with his fiancée Cardi B’s entourage also allegedly attacking an autograph seeker after the event.

After the May 7 event, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached Cardi B for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel in New York, police previously told PEOPLE. The encounter then allegedly escalated to a physical altercation between the fan – who was later taken to the hospital – and three members of Cardi B’s entourage.

Later that night, the “Bodak Yellow” singer addressed the situation on social media, writing in a now-deleted tweet, that as a pregnant woman she has to be careful and asking fans to respect her space.

“If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans .Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” wrote Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with Offset in July.

She continued: “i don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”

The fan involved in the incident, Giovanni Arnold, alleged to The Blast that Offset was the one who told the members of their entourage to “go after” him. Arnold said he was pushed to the ground and beaten. Offset’s rep did not previously return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Arnold being punched and stomped on while he is on the ground.