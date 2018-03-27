Cardi B Surprises Fans with Album Cover for Invasion of Privacy — Find Out the Release Date!

Cardi B fans: the wait is finally over.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, dropped the cover for her debut album Invasion of Privacy on Instagram Monday evening.

Dressed in a black and white checkered dress with matching black and white sunglasses, the rapper sported close-cropped blonde hair while sticking her tongue out.

“My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤💪🏾,” Cardi B wrote in the caption.

She shared more photos of herself in the recording studio on Instagram Stories on Monday at 5:25 a.m. and 8:47 a.m. looking tired but hard at work on her album.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who took the world by storm last summer, announced at the iHeartRadio Music Awards two weeks ago that her album would be released sometime in April.

“My album will be coming in April. Yes, sir. April,” she said before heading off the stage after winning the prize for best new artist. “Stay tuned, motherf—ers!”

She also thanked her team, family and fans — and paid special tribute to her critics.

“I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!” she said with a chuckle.

I have a lot of pressure on me.I️ have songs stashed up .I just don’t think they qualified for my album .Sometimes i think is ready sometimes i think it’s not so I’m going to take my time till it’s right. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 19, 2017

In November, she tweeted that she was taking her time completing her debut album despite pressure from fans to deliver straight away.

“I have a lot of pressure on me.I have songs stashed up. I just don’t think they qualified for my album,” she tweeted. “Sometimes I think is ready sometimes I think it’s not so I’m going to take my time till it’s right.”

In Rolling Stone‘s November cover, Cardi B told the magazine she frequently battled herself when it came to which songs she wanted to include in her debut.

“I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I’m going to change my mind,” she said. “It’s not as fun to do music… my mind doesn’t flow as free ‘cause I have so much on my mind.”